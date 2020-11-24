Sharon A. Chapa, 73, Copenhagen, wife of Guadalupe Chapa, passed away Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.
Her funeral will be 12 noon Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman, NY.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Guadalupe; her stepchildren Suzette Parker, Copenhagen, Jeffrey (Lisa) Oatman, Camden, Julie (Joe) Deveines, Copenhagen, Andrew (Jennifer) Chapa, Alabama, Joseph Chapa, Oswego; 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Sharon was born in Watertown, a daughter to Thomas and Virginia Thompson Brock. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and received her master’s degree in Teaching from Roberts Wesleyan College.
Sharon taught for 35 years in the Copenhagen Central School system, teaching 5th grade, middle school and high school classes. Following her retirement from teaching, Sharon worked in the administration office at Jefferson Community College. Sharon and Lupe were married January 15, 2011.
She was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing for many weddings and other ceremonial functions to include the nurses pinning ceremonies at JCC. She also played at the Parkside Bible Church in Watertown and River Community Church in Clayton.
The funeral service will be streamed on the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Facebook page. All attendees will be required to wear mask and social distance in accordance with Covid 19 regulations for public gatherings.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s name to the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxillary, PO Box 364, Copenhagen, NY 13626 or Chapin Living Waters Foundation, 364 No. Colorado Ave., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
