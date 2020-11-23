Sharon A. Chapa, 73, Copenhagen, wife of Guadalupe Chapa, passed away Saturday evening on November 21st, 2020 at the Lewis County General Hospital.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 28th beginning at 12 noon at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown and will be streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Town of Rodman. Visitation adhering to Covid regulations will begin at 1-:30 am at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.