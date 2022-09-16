NORFOLK—Graveside services for Sharon A. Walker, 78, a resident of 3 East High Street, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Deacon Phil Regan presiding. Mrs. Walker passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Sharon is survived by a son, John F. and Kerry Walker Jr., Brownville; a daughter, Jana and Jeff Rose, Stafford, VA; her four beloved grandchildren, Mahala, Cassandra, Marissa and Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Dawson and Tristan and a brother, Peter Cole, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Sharon was pre-deceased by her parents Alva and Ruth Cole; her husband John; a brother Roger Cole and a sister Pamela Hooper.
Born in Potsdam, NY on December 4, 1943 to the late Alva and Ruth Smith Cole, Sharon graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1962 and married John F. Walker. John later passed away on October 9, 1966. Sharon worked as a nurse’s aide at the Highland Nursing Home for many years until her retirement. In her free time, Sharon lived a simple lifestyle and enjoyed reading and animals, especially her cat “Oreo”. Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.