Sharon Ann (Zimmer) Abdun-Nur of Arroyo Grande passed from this world on March 22, 2022 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.
Ray, her devoted husband of 34 years, was at her side until the end.
Sharon was born in Lewis County Hospital in Lowville, NY on February 14, 1947.
Since her father Martin was a government surveyor, Sharon traveled extensively throughout the United States the first 15 years of her life. The family moved frequently-sometimes every 30 days. When Sharon was 15 the family settled permanently in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
In 1965, Sharon graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA, where she was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. She received her BA in Business Administration from Old Dominion University in 1969. Afterward, she taught business classes at Kempsville High School for a time. She then moved to California, where she taught business courses at various high schools and junior colleges. She worked at Northrop Grumman in various positions for 20 years, before retiring.
Sharon was a devoted member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande, CA for 24 years.
Favorite pastimes included going to the beach, dancing, spoon collecting, doll collecting and listening to music of all types. She also enjoyed genealogical research, stateside and foreign travel, and visiting family and friends.
Surviving besides her husband Ray are two sisters, Mrs. Katherine Rivet (Ronald) and Mrs. Susan ‘Beth’ Park (Kenneth), both of Virginia Beach, VA, as well as nieces Catherine Rivet Ing (Matthew); Danielle Rivet Lloyd (Joshua); nephew Martin Park and other extended family members. Sharon’s parents Martin and Catherine Zimmer died before her.
Sharon touched many lives throughout her time here on Earth and will be missed by many. May she rest eternally with her Lord.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande, CA on June 3rd, 2022; a celebration of life will follow at the Abdun-Nur residence on June 4th. Interment will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery in Santa Barbara, CA in a private ceremony.
