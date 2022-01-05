POTSDAM – Sharon Anne Ober, 75, State Highway 11, passed away Friday afternoon, December 31, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Sharon was born on November 13, 1946 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late, Bernard “Red” and Viola (Deon) Clary. She attended rural schools in Hewittville, before going to Potsdam High School where she graduated in 1965. She married Richard L. Ober on July 3, 1965, he predeceased her on July 15, 1986.
Sharon worked for a time at Montgomery Ward before going to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was a registration clerk. After leaving the hospital, she started with St. Lawrence University, retiring in 2009 as an administrative assistant in the physical plant. After her retirement, Sharon found a new love in volunteering at the Potsdam Animal Shelter. She dedicated numerous hours caring for and rescuing many animals. While there she was instrumental in starting the Pets for Vets Program, where veterans could adopt a pet without cost. Sharon also enjoyed doing crossword and word jumble puzzles, gardening, and her computer. Sharon had a great love for photography and cherished the visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sharon had a great zest for life and love for many, which she shared with all that knew her.
Sharon is survived by her companion of the past 33 years, Douglas Hawkins; her children, Tracy Lynn and Daniel Cole of Hampton, Virginia; Richard Derek and Lori Ober of Norwood; Derek John “DJ” Ober of Massena; and Erich Michael Ober and his companion, Dayna Doukara of Massena; her stepsons, Derek and Heather Hawkins of Syracuse; and Andrew Hawkins of Potsdam; her beloved grandchildren, Erica, Alexander, Adam, Richard Derek, Jr, and Zayden; her step grandchildren, Jillian, Drew, Kyla, Asten, and Adam; and her great-grandchildren, Alina, Hudson, Brighton, Louis, and Nevaeh.
She is also survived by her sisters, Cheryl McKenna of Boston; Sherrie and Daniel, Ballard of Bluefield, West Virginia; Debbie and John Votraw of Plattsburgh; Dorothy Fuller of Vermont; Glenda Ryan of Morrisonville; her brothers, Bernard Clary of Potsdam and David Clary of Peru; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Derek John Ober on November 16, 2011.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at her request there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
