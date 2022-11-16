NORWOOD — Funeral services for Sharon E. Alexander, 76, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Norwood and Norfolk, will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 3 p.m. at St. Philips Episcopal Church with Mother Kathryn Boswell presiding. Sharon passed away early Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 in Massena. Sharon is survived by her three children Michelle and Carter Rowley, Norwood; Stephen Alexander, Stuyvesant, NY and Randy Alexander, Massena; her two beloved grandchildren, Lance and Levi Rowley and a cousin, Barbara Thompson, Norwood.
Born in Tupper Lake, NY on May 29, 1946 to the late Henry and Charlotte Backus VanDyke, Sharon graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and SUNY Potsdam. She was an elementary school teacher, working at the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District. In her free time, Sharon enjoyed her animals, especially her Boston Terrier dogs, bird watching and sighting owls, but Sharon truly enjoyed teaching, kids as well as adults, about anything. Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.