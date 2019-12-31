Sharon E. Trombly, Mexico (formerly of Sandy Creek) passed away December 25th with her children by her side after a courageous and dignified battle with Brain Cancer at The Manor at Seneca Hill, Oswego.
Sharon was born in Syracuse, NY the daughter of John and Grace Welch Stoddard. She is a graduate of Central Square School and worked briefly at GE before marrying the love of her life Leroy Trombly in Syracuse in 1963.
They spent 52 years raising a family and enjoying all that life had to offer. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Danette (Duane) of New Haven, NY; Son, Thomas (Lisa) of Omaha, NE; 5 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren with another expected in June 2020; several Nieces and Nephews.
Sharon is pre deceased by her parents; Husband Lee; Furry companion Spike; Brothers Pete and Thomas Stoddard and Sister Dona Landers; Nephew Stacy Landers.
Graveside services will be in the Spring at Woodlawn Cemetery Sandy Creek followed by a luncheon.
Sharon’s Family would like to thank the caregivers at Crouse Hospital and The Manor at Seneca Hill for her most compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of Oswego County Hospice or any organization that makes this a better world.
Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.