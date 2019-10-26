Sharon J. Inghem, of 933 LeRay St., Watertown, passed away October 24, 2019 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm surrounded by her family.
Born on June 8, 1942 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Truman O. and Ida M. Reynolds Seymour, she graduated from Watertown High School in 1960.
She married Roy M. Inghem of Watertown on May 28, 1961 at the Bethany United Methodist Church and dedicated her life raising her five children and many grandchildren.
Mr. Inghem worked for IGA for over 20 years and at Renzi Bros. as a meat cutter up until he passed away on May 17, 1997.
Sharon enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards with her friends, was a life time member of the N. Side Improvement League and member of the Watertown American Legion Auxiliary.
Among her survivors are two sons, Todd R. Inghem, and Mark J. Inghem, Watertown, three daughters and two sons in law, Denise J. and Kenneth Rabon, Watertown, Ann M. Gibson, Watertown, Karole L. and Michael Cain, Sumter, SC, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, two sisters and brother in law, JoAnn E. Holt and Patricia and Dr. Walter Minaert MD, Watertown, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her beloved husband she is predeceased by two brothers, William E. Seymour and David A. Seymour.
Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 29 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The burial for her and Roy will be 10 A.M. Wednesday, October 30 at the N. Watertown Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
