Sharon Jewell White
February 5, 2019
Sharon passed on February 5, 2019 after losing her battle to stage four cancer. She was born August 4, 1943 to Parents Harley H. and Gloria Rima White of Parish, NY. Sharon was pre-deceased by her parents, and her husband, Robert A. White.
Sharon attended Altmar Parish Williamstown High School, followed by graduation at SUNY Oswego. She pursued her career in Teaching for forty years. She served in many professional organizations, as President of the North Rose – Wolcott Teachers Association and the Wayne County Teachers Association, along with being Association Director the Board of Directors, NEA/NY Region 6.
Her interests in volunteering in community involvement included serving Wolcott, NY as a Village Board Trustee, President of the WAVAC and WAVAC member for 25 years. She was a charter member of the Town of Parish Historical Society. She was a Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as District Deputy Grand Matron of the Oswego District in 1969.
She was a lover of books, an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and needle crafts.
Sharon is survived by, her sister, Donna White Markham, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Private Funeral Services were held at the wishes of Sharon’s family, under the Trusted Care of the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Parish, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sharon’s memory to the Parish Public Library, 3 Church Street, Parish, NY 13131.
