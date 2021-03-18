Sharon L. Bailey, 66, of Potsdam, NY., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY.
Born in Malone on March 30,1954, she was the daughter of the late Bernard L. and Elsie Bishop Bailey.
She graduated from St. Regis Falls Central School and attended Canton Agricultural and Technical College and was employed as a clerk at Greg & Molly’s store in Hopkinton, NY for many years.
Sharon lived in Maine for approximately ten years. She loved the ocean, walks on the beach and picking seashells. She enjoyed watching The Price is Right and Jeopardy. She loved her children and family.
She is survived by her life partner Jeff Sevey of Potsdam; two sons, Alexander Sevey of Potsdam, NY., and Jeffrey Sevey and his life partner, Jordan Cartier of Latham, NY; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Robin Bailey and Wilbur and Rose Bailey, all of St. Regis Falls, NY; four sisters and three brothers in-law; Cynthia Bailey of Nicholville, NY, Susan and Mark Sears of Santa Clara, NY, Donna and James Tracy of St. Regis Falls, and Barbara and Francis Chow of Dixfield, ME., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Bruce Bailey, and a sister, Sheila Bailey Sexton.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Santa Clara Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the St. Regis Falls Fire Dept. or E.M.S.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Anderson Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls, NY.
