Sharon Lee Hazelton, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was born on March 23, 1948 in Parishville, New York to Gerald and Dorothy (Gifford) Taylor. She is preceded in death by her Father, Gerald Taylor, Mother, Dorothy Taylor, Husband, Gary D. Hazelton, and 4 Siblings. Sharon is survived by her loving family, Children, Dale E. Hazelton, Gregory S. (Amy) Hazelton, and Dawn M. (Cory) Turley; Grandchildren, Nicholas (Dee), Dylan (Ashlee), Gregory , Jr., Danielle, Dana, Delaney, Devin, and Damien; Numerous Great-Grandchildren; 6 Siblings, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends to cherish her memory forever. The family requests that contributions in Sharon’s memory be made to Alzheimer’s Association. To share a memory of Sharon or leave a special message for her family, please click the Share Memories button above.
Sharon Lee Hazelton
March 23, 1948 - July 22, 2023
