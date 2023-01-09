Sharon Lee (Peters) Seguin, of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 surrounded by her beloved family on January 7, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with chronic illness. Sharon was born on September 22, 1941, in Endicott, NY to the late Francis and Mary Peters, where she spent an idyllic childhood with family and friends. She attended Union-Endicott High School prior to graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1963. Sharon went on to enjoy a long and meaningful career as a Registered Nurse, dedicated to providing the highest level of care and compassion to her patients. She spent the majority of her working years in Emergency Medicine at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton, NY. Sharon was a loving and devoted wife to Lawrence Seguin, her husband of nearly 60 years. She was exceptionally proud of her two sons, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, all whom she cherished beyond words. Sharon loved tending to her flowers, playing cards and word games, sewing, and playing golf. She kept a warm and inviting home and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for others to enjoy; in particular, those reminiscent of her Italian upbringing. As the adored matriarch of her family, Sharon will live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband, Lawrence Seguin, her sons; Christopher (Theresa) Seguin and Peter (Brandy) Seguin, her grandchildren; Kathryn (Alvin) Seguin, Alexandra (Joshua) Seguin, Eric Seguin, Natalie Seguin and Colin Seguin, great-granddaughter Olivia, in addition to her brother Thomas (Kathy) Peters, a niece, a nephew and several close cousins. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 11 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Falardeau Funeral Home at 93 Downer St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027, followed immediately by a 5:30 p.m. Catholic Mass at St. Mary’s Church at 47 Syracuse Street, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.
