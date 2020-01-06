Sharon Marriam Reed, 77, of Punta Gorda, FL and Fishers Landing, NY passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born in Brownville on August 4, 1942, daughter of Harold and Marguerite “Peggy” Gould Marriam. She was a graduate of General Brown School and received her associates degree from JCC. She received her Bachelors of Arts degree and then her Master of Science in Education degree from SUNY Potsdam. On May 29, 1966 she married Douglas J. Reed in Omar United Methodist Church with Rev. Card officiating.
For 30 years she served Alexandria Bay Central School as an English teacher, retiring in June 1998. She was actively involved in several theater productions, the teachers union and the computer lab. She was a keynote speaker at high school commencements.
While in Punta Gorda, Sharon was a member of the American Legion, the Elks and Moose lodges, and enjoyed making new best friends. While in Fishers Landing, she was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton, The Study Club, Stock Market Investment Club, Crafty Critters, and owned and operated “A Little Bit of This” gift shop. Sharon enjoyed boating and traveling with her beloved husband Doug and hosting family get-togethers.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Douglas, Punta Gorda and Fishers Landing; four children and their spouses, Philip (Margaret) Reed, Fishers Landing, Suzanne (R. Steven) Dobson, Palm Coast, FL, D. Scott (Amy) Reed, Manlius, and Roxanne (Matthew) Watson, Delmar; eleven grandchildren and two great grandsons; two brothers and one sister; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. One brother predeceased her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, at noon at Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton with Rev. Lisa Busby, pastor, presiding. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Alexandria Bay following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon’s name may be made to either River Hospital, 4 Fuller St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or Jefferson Rehabilitation Center Foundation Capital Campaign,PO Box 41, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
