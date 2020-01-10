Gouverneur - Sharon T. Durham, 69, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 10:00 to 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Keith Taylor, brother of Sharon, officiating and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Sharon was born in Binghamton on August 12, 1950, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Mann) Taylor.
She graduated from Massena High School in 1969 and married Ronald E. “Huck” Durham on December 23, 1972 at Hermon Baptist Church with her father and brother officiating.
Sharon worked as a home health care aide and a nurses aide at Highland Nursing Home and Kinney Nursing Home. Sharon, Huck, and their children also operated a food trailer business as R&S Family Concession.
Sharon enjoyed going to church, reading from the bible, watching the birds, camping, especially at Coles Creek, and spending time with family, often watching her grandkids playing sports.
Sharon is survived by her husband Ron, her children Marilyn J. Durham of Gouverneur and grandchildren Stallone, Savannah, and Willow, Becki Jo Durham and Jon Lalone of Mannsville and grandchildren Alana, Jalynne, Cain, and Rayden, Ronald J. “RJ” Durham and Danielle Mitchell of Heuvelton, and grandchildren Rylee and Lanie. She is also survived by her siblings Robert and Tedi Taylor, Keith and Kathy Taylor, Rebecca Taylor, Priscilla and Jim Jenne, Phillip and Mary Taylor, Paul and Laura Taylor, John and Kari Taylor, Bethany and Doug Main, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory are encouraged to the Hermon Baptist Church.
