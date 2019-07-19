COPENHAGEN - Sharon V. Fleming, 74, of Doran Rd., passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, New York.
Sharon was born on December 7, 1944 in LaFargeville, New York, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Doroha) Vaadi II. She attended LaFargeville Central School for her primary and secondary education, graduating in 1962. She attended SUNY Plattsburgh for their Home Economics Education program, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1966. She began teaching at Copenhagen Central School, as the Home Economics teacher that fall, and taught her students life skills for the next 5 years. Her heart did not lie in education, though, but back on the farm. So, she returned home to work with her family on their small dairy farm, milking Holsteins and Milking Shorthorns. During this time, she most enjoyed traveling to many county, state and national fairs and cattle shows with her family to compete with their Hillholm Milking Shorthorn cattle and meet people with the same passion as she had.
On June 11, 1977 she married Thomas W. Fleming at home in Copenhagen, officiated by Rev. Robert Murphy.
At the time of her marriage, she became partners with her husband in Quality-Edge Farms, a registered Holstein herd. Sharon was most proud of the accomplishments they achieved with their cows, including many top milk production awards, both on the state and national levels, being the top producing DHI herd in Jefferson County for many years, selling bulls into the AI industry and cattle to people around the country and globe.
After selling the farm in 1998, she went on to work as a sale representative for Posilac, Alta Genetics and Priority IAC, until her retirement. She also worked as the Budget Officer for the Town of Denmark in Lewis County from 2006 to 2017.
In her free time, she was a life-long 4-H leader and an Associate Director of the Jefferson County Fair. She was a long-time member of the New York Holstein and Milking Shorthorn associations, Holstein Association USA and the American Milking Shorthorn Society. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, flowers, playing cards, loved watching college basketball and spending time with family and friends.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Thomas; a daughter, Elizabeth of Deforest, WI; two sisters, Janice Biezad of Apache Junction, AZ; Susan (Martin) Lee of Jerome, ID; three brothers, Joseph S. Vaadi of Watertown, NY; Douglas (Margrette) Vaadi of Rodman, NY; and Charles (Gail) Vaadi of Mannsville, NY; as well as several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on July 24, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home Chapel at 4:00 PM with Deacon Richard J. Staab officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Jefferson County Hospice at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or the Jefferson County 4-H Dairy Club, c/o Jefferson County Cornell Cooperative Extension at 203 N Hamilton St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
