Sharon Louise “Squeak” (Cardinell) Wiese, 70, of Chateaugay, NY, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Alice Hyde Medical Center.
Sharon was born in Potsdam, NY, on September 23, 1950, the daughter of Mildred D. Lingenfelter and John Cardinell. She attended Hermon-Dekalb Central School, graduating in 1968. She went on to hold several positions in the service industry dedicating herself to helping others.
On December 17, 1977, Sharon was united in marriage to Paul F. Wiese at Sacred Heart Church in Edwards, NY, with Father Charles Richards officiating. Her husband predeceased her.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Paula and Scott LaPlant of Asheboro, NC, and Shannon and Matthew McArdle of Malone, NY. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Lauren, Nicholas, and Parker LaPlant and Keegan, Logan and Raegan McArdle. Sharon held her extended family especially close to her heart. She is also survived by several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren play sports and perform in band and musicals. She loved planting flowers, sitting in the sun, reminiscing and celebrating others. She was known for her great sense of humor and quick wit.
Calling hours will be held at the Chateaugay Funeral Home on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. In accordance with current health restrictions, those in attendance are asked to observe the use of facial coverings and social distancing.
Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chateaugay.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Country Animal Shelter (194 Bare Hill Rd., Malone, NY 12953) or Focus on Ferals, Inc. (PO Box 274, Brainardsville, NY 12915).
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.