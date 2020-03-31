Sharron (DeLuca) Carr, 80 of Warwick/Newport, RI And Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Sharron attended Immaculate Heart Academy for Girls and graduated from Watertown High School. She also attended Lennox Hill Hospital Nursing School, New York City. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Rita DeLuca. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly A. Carr (Tim McKeown), Lakeville, MA a son R. Michael Carr, North Kingstown, RI; a sister Michele (DeLuca) Amsterdam, Burleson, TX and two granddaughters, Thea and Dylan Carr, North Kingstown, RI. Sharron was an accomplished pianist and also enjoyed the theatre, arts and cooking for her family. In accordance with Sharron’s wishes, a private family memorial will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Lung Association.
