Shawn A. Hemingway 56 02-11-1964 to 02-11-2020 Passed away at Boston Ma. Brigham and Women’s Hospital after a brief illness and a long time battle with a double lung transplant at a young age. Formerly deceased by Father Eugene R. Hemingway, Mother Jean E. Greeney (Hemingway) Survived by Girlfriend Beya Pierce, Stepmother Eva Hemingway, Brothers Robert Hemingway, Donald Hemingway, Paul Hemingway, Dave Hemingway, Marc Hemingway. Sister Lisa Flynn and several nieces and nephews. He did not wish to have services but did want to have a celebration of life with family and friends to happen which will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be sent to Beya Pierce at 15 Johnson Road Mexico, NY 13114
