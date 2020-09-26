WATERTOWN – Shawn M. Croft, 74, of Sherman St., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on June 8, 1946 to the late John H. and Rita (Newett) Beitler, she attended Phoenixville Area High School in Pennsylvania. She went on to be employed in the Fraudulent Department of the Vanguard Investment Group.
On August 6, 1966 she married Ronald G. Croft in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Ronald predeceased her on August 8, 2002.
Survivors include three children, Scott Croft of Watertown, NY; Christine (Mark) Milanese of Watertown, NY; and Brian (Lorielle) Croft of Watertown, NY; a sister, Rita Lynn of Phoenixville, PA; a brother, John Beitler of New Philadelphia, PA; and five beloved grandchildren, Ashley Croft; Mark Milanese; Jackie Milanese; Addison Shawn Marie Croft and Kayden Croft.
Shawn enjoyed playing Bingo, coin collecting, knitting, scrapbooking and doing a wide variety of other crafts. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be said on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will be held at a date to be announced in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations can be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation at 10 Midland Ave, Suite M-06, Port Chester, NY 10573.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
