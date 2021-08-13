A celebration of life remembering Shawn M Russell will be held on Saturday, August 21st from noon to 5 PM at the residence of Molly and Larry Briere, 47187 County Route 1N, Redwood, NY. For those without GPS, go 3 miles north of Alexandria Bay on NYS Route 12, turn left on county route 1, and follow the balloons. Please join us as his family and friends celebrate Shawn’s life. Refreshments will be provided. Shawn sadly passed away on December 31st, 2019.
Shawn M Russell
