Shawn Michael Russell, 40,most recently from Bonners Ferry, Idaho and a native of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away December 31, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident near Bonners Ferry.
Shawn was born January 25, 1979 in Alexandria Bay, NY, the son and step son of Jim and Brenda Russell, Theresa, NY and Cheryl (Dennis) Russell, Bonners Ferry, Idaho. He graduated from Alexandria Bay Central School in 1997. He was a chef by trade, with a degree from The Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts, Orlando, FL. He was a chef at various restaurants in Florida, Alexandria Bay, Watertown, and Lake Placid. He enjoyed the outdoors and his first passion was fishing.
Shawn is survived by his parents and step mother, a brother Christopher, Lakewood, Colorado, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by both his maternal grandparents, Bill and Corrine Dennis and his paternal grandparents Alden and Margaret Russell.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but it is expected that a celebration of life gathering will be held in late April in Alexandria Bay, NY at the convenience of the family.
