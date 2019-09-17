Shawn N. Rockefeller, 46 of Watertown passed away due to a motorcycle accident September 15, 2019 in the Town of Theresa.
Shawn was born December 28, 1972 in Watertown, the son of James D. and Marcia Keller Rockefeller Sr... He graduated from Carthage Central School. In 1999 he entered the US Army at Ft. Drum, NY and served with the Cavalry Scouts until being discharged in 2001. After his service he worked at the NY Air Brake as a machine operator.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding and the Dallas Cowboys.
Surviving is his wife Kristina VanKoughnett Rockefeller of Watertown, a daughter Haileejo Rockefeller of Texas, his mother Marcia Rockefeller Sharp of Texas, a brother James D. (Carrie) Rockefeller Jr. of Kernersville, NC, and his sister Krystal Rockefeller of Black River, NY. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father James Rockefeller Sr.
A memorial service will be held Saturday September 21st at 11:00 am at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter with Rev. Don Briant officiating. Military Honors will be given at that time. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the American Legion in Sackets Harbor.
