WATERTOWN – Sheila A. Bordeau, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a six week battle with a rare form of cancer, on January 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM at the at age of 65 in the New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.
Sheila was born to the late Edward and Agnes (McGee) Durgan on May 18, 1954 in Malone, New York. From thereon, she received her GED and went on to achieve her two-year degree in Child Care and Development. She married the loved of her life, Bucky J. Bordeau, on August 18, 1990. She was his Angel from that day on and they were blessed with three
children, Brittney A. Bordeau, Stephanie Delaney, and Bucky J. Bordeau, Jr. and a daughter from a previous marriage, Kimberly Myatt. She was a stay at home mom after her three children were born and she loved being there for them.
She loved life and her hobbies were watching HGTV, thrift shopping, going to her Aunt Barb and Uncle Doug’s cottage, hanging out with her daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law, Justin, and being at home with her husband and dogs, who were her life once the children grew up.
She is survived by her loving husband and friend, Bucky J. Bordeau, Sr.; her daughters and their husbands, Kimberly (Matt) Myatt, Brittany A. Bordeau and Gabriel Cleveland, and Stephanie (Justin) Delaney; her son, Bucky J. Bordeau, Jr. and his partner, Tirzah Smith; her husband’s parents, Sheila A. and William P. Ayotte; her husband’s aunt and uncle, Barbara J. and Douglas Caruso; three brothers and three sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kitara Myatt; a brother, Carl Durgan; and a sister, Valerie Bush.
Friends may call Thursday 1-3:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 100 N. Main Street, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to the American Cancer Society to assist individuals and their families in the fight with rare Peritoneal Mesothelioma Cancer.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
