WATERTOWN – Sheila A. Bordeau, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a six week battle with a rare form of cancer, on January 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM at the at age of 65 in the New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.
Friends may call Thursday 1-3:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 100 N. Main Street, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to the American Cancer Society to assist individuals and their families in the fight with rare Peritoneal Mesothelioma Cancer.
A complete obituary may be viewed online at www.donaldsonfh.com, where memories and condolences may be shared.
