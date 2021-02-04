Heaven gained an angel when Sheila Ann (Crate) Gardner, 72, of Flowery Branch, GA passed on January 26 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Leonard and Joyce (Sears) Crate on July 12, 1948 in Potsdam, NY. Sheila graduated from Franklin Academy, Malone. She married the late Donald Robert Gardner in 1970 and lived in Massena, NY for 29 years before retiring for 14 years to Lillian, AL and then finally moving to Flowery Branch, GA to be closer to family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren being their -1 fan attending all of their functions. She loved spending time with her family and friends watching UGA football on Saturdays with her beloved Maltese, Abby.
Sheila spent her years in Flowery Branch traveling with the Buford Travel Club, exploring parts of the world she always wanted to see and meeting many great friends.
Sheila is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Joseph Girard of Flowery Branch, GA; daughter Michele Coffman of Cumming, GA; grandchildren Savannah and Parker Girard; Jacob and Andrew Coffman; sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Norm Miller of Lillian, AL; sister Bonnie Shova of Ruther Glen, VA, Brother and sister-in-law Darrell and Debbie Crate of Spokane, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA
