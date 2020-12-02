NORWOOD – Sheila G. Markham, 89, of 450 Porter-Lynch Road, passed away of natural causes on Saturday evening, November 28, 2020 at United Helpers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, where she had been a resident for the past year.
Sheila is survived by her daughters, Suzanne M. Markham of Penfield, NY and Zoe Eden (Markham) of Potsdam, NY; her sons, Benjamin Markham of Brick, NJ; Jared C. Markham of Waddington; and Adam G. Markham of Marion, NY; and 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Sheila was predeceased by her parents, Ada (nee Thomson) and Robert Gibson of Dundee, Scotland; her husband, Robin Markham M.D., and a son, R. Dane Markham.
A graveside service will be held privately at the Markham Family Cemetery on the family property on the Porter-Lynch Road.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
