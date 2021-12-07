WATERTOWN - Sheila K. Hiscock, 47, of W. Main Street, passed away, Monday, November 22, 2021. Survivors include her companion of 17 years, Peter M. Stolz; a son, Michael T.P. Hiscock, age 11; her mother, Alice Hiscock, Clayton, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
