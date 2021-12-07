You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheila K. Hiscock

December 16, 1973 - November 22, 2021

  • 0
Sheila K. Hiscock

WATERTOWN - Sheila K. Hiscock, 47, of W. Main Street, passed away, Monday, November 22, 2021. Survivors include her companion of 17 years, Peter M. Stolz; a son, Michael T.P. Hiscock, age 11; her mother, Alice Hiscock, Clayton, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.