Cape Vincent - Sheila M. Fitzgerald (Sullivan) passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022. She was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on September 8, 1930.
Not many know but Sheila, nicknamed Sully, was the first female electrician in the Canadian Royal Navy (H.M.C.S. Scotian). While stationed in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia she met, fell in love and married the love of her life on June 29, 1957.
Sheila leaves behind her husband “Fitzie”; her sister Dorothy (Philip) Handy; her children, Donna (Douglas) Lord, James Fitzgerald, Katrina (Carl) Miller, Patricia (Robert) Kocher, and Michael (Arrin) Fitzgerald; 11 Grandchildren; 18 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews in the states and Canada.
Sheila was always eager to learn, she taught herself to sew , knit, decorate cakes and paint. She went back to college and earned a degree in Criminal Justice when she was in her late 60’s and she always talked about going back to learn more.
She and Fitzie moved to Cape Vincent in 1985, where they worked, volunteered, and enjoyed their life watching their family grow-laugh-live-love.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 27th at 11:00 am at St. Vincent of Paul Catholic Church in Cape Vincent, NY. A celebration of life will follow in the Church hall immediately after services.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gothom St, Watertown, NY 13601, in her name.
Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
