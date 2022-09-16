Sheila Mary (George) Dakin, 70, of Saranac Lake, New York, went to be with the LORD on June 24, 2022. She was born in Watertown, New York, on September 13, 1951, to Morris and Nancy George. She is survived by a daughter, a son, four grandchildren, and her sister.
There were no calling hours or service, per her wishes.
