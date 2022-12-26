Sheldon Craig Monteiro, 71, of York, SC passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Sheldon was born on April 22, 1951 in Syracuse, NY. He was the son of the late Alfred and Doris Sheldon Monterey. Sheldon worked for and retired from Jefferson County, New York Highway department. He was in the U. S. Navy Seabee Reserves for 30 years before retiring as a Command Master Chief. Sheldon is survived by his children Sheri C. Browne (Timothy), Stacey Holden, Michael Holden, Jason Holden (Jannah), as well as his sister Tonia Burke, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Sheldon was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Monteiro, and his brothers-in-law, Tom Burke and Herby Waite. In memory of Sheldon Monteiro, memorials may be made to Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association online at www.seabee.org/donate All services will be held privately. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com. Bratton Funeral Home of York, SC is serving the Monteiro family.
Sheldon Craig Monteiro
