Bombay – Shelly A. Foster, 60, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Shelly was born on September 13, 1959 in Massena, daughter of the late Leo J. and Janice (Wilson) St. Hilaire. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central School and married Anthony Foster. Together they raised their family, providing a loving home and were blessed with the addition of the grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and radio bingo, spoiling her dogs and cats, the Saturday tradition of traveling the countryside in their Mustang and spending Sunday’s with her “bestie”, Anna Marie Foster.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony; three children, Charles Foster and Sara Foster, both of Bombay and Nikita and David Adcock of Rexburg, ID; one brother, Harold “Butch” St. Hilaire of Brasher Falls and one sister, Kelly Lalonde of Massena; two granddaughters,Joslyn Foster and Juliette Adcock and three grandsons.
Following her wishes, Shelly’s family honored her life in a private gathering. Her family respectfully invites friends to a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post -514 in Winthrop on Saturday, November 2nd from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Those wishing to honor Shelly, please consider donations to the Ft. Covington Fire and Rescue, 2454 Chateaugay St., Ft. Covington, NY 12937.
