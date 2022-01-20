NORFOLK – Shelly L. Lazore, 59, a longtime resident of Stark Road, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 19, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital from complications of a longtime struggle with diabetes.
Shelly was born on February 21, 1962 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Frederick T. and Gloria (Remington) Lazore and was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1982. Shelly was a homemaker who greatly enjoyed shopping, finding good deals at garage sales, swimming in her pool, and “running the roads.” She was very fond of her ceramic doll collection and proudly decorated her yard throughout the year.
Shelly is survived by her son, Eric Lazore of Massena; her companion of 19 years, Mark Zakarauskas; her sisters, Sheryl and Cal Thomas of Parishville; Julie and Timothy Wunder of Norfolk; her brothers, Frederick T. Lazore, Jr. of Alpine, New York and Kevin Lazore of Norfolk; her beloved cat, Tulip; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call Saturday 2-4:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Norfolk Rescue Squad, who have assisted Shelly numerous times in the past several years.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.