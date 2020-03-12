Sherlyn Lunman-Young “If you meet me and forget me you have lost nothing. If you meet Jesus and forget Him, you’ve lost everything.” This was a truth Sherlyn shared and lived by. Known to people everywhere as the “Huggie Lady,” Sherlyn never in her life met a stranger. She was warm, kind, and full of joy. People say things like, “they’d give the clothes off their back to someone.” Well, she has actually done that! As well as open her home to those in need. Ask anyone what she’d most be remembered for and they would say her heart.
Sherlyn Lunman-Young arrived in heaven on March 7, 2020 at 1:39 a.m. from Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama, where she had spent nearly three weeks battling an incredibly rare disease. She left this world as she had arrived, surrounded by loved ones.
Born Sherlyn Brown Lunman, Kyler Frederick and Shirley Brown Lunman welcomed their vivacious and energetic daughter in Belleville, New York on November 13, 1942. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Young, daughter, Valerie Lynne King, and her parents, she is survived by her children, Kathy (Keith) Bryan, Joe Strutz, Jamie (Patricia) Galbraith, Kasandra (John) Quinn, Robert Young II, her brother, Kyler (Kathleen) Lunman II, her grandchildren, Lauren (Brandon) Hall, Andrea (Matthew) Helms, Mathew (Courtney) Bryan, Benjamin Galbraith, Brycen Galbraith, Brendon Galbraith, Blaine Galbraith, Jacob (Linsey) Quinn, Kristyn Quinn, Jaemeson Quinn, Jessup Quinn, Kassidy Quinn, Marleigh Young, Gabrielle Young, Mason Young, her great-grandchildren, Karina, Kaylee, Jeramy, Ayden, Zach, Renae, Holden, Abigail, Delilah-Mae, and Asher, nephew, Kyler Lunman III, a host of relatives, friends, and her most beloved dog, Tito.
Family, friends, and others whose lives she touched are invited to reminisce, grieve, and mostly celebrate our precious Sherlyn this Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, 824 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with dinner to follow at Steele Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3811 Pope Ave at 4:30 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home and correspondence to 1992 Spring Rd, Ohatchee, AL 36271.
