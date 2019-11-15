Sherri Lynn Bango, 51, of Harrisville died unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home, where she had been stricken ill.
Sherri was born September 9, 1968 in Carthage, to Richard and Linda (Johnson) Pate. She graduated from Carthage High School. Soon after, Sherri married Kevin Ritz, and together, had two sons, Jake Daniel and Jesse Jon. Kevin unfortunately was killed in a motor vehicle accident in 1991 at the age of 27. Later, Dominic M. Bango came in to Sherri and her boy’s lives and showed them all love again. The couple was united by marriage on September 9, 2000. Sherri worked for many years at many local establishments. She enjoyed playing cards and dice, or just hanging out by her pool, but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends especially if she could help them or feed them, she was in her glory. Sherri took in strays of all kinds, be it children or animals and loved them all like her own. Sherri loved to joke around and leave you with a smile.
Sherri is survived by her husband Dominic Bango; son, Jake Ritz and companion Cheyenne Blundon; brothers, Rick and wife Karen Pate and Kevin Pate and companion Kelly Taylor as well as many nieces, nephews and few close friends. She is predeceased by her parents Richard and Linda Pate, a brother, Jeffery Pate; and by her youngest son Jesse Jon Ritz, whom died tragically from a motor vehicle accident on November 1, 2016 at the age of 26.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Harrisvile Fire Department, 14226 Church St, Harrisville, NY 13648 or to Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W State St, Lowville, NY 13367. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Sherri Lynn Bango are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.
There will be a Celebration of Sherri’s Life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Harrisville Fire Station.
