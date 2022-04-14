POTSDAM – After a lengthy illness, Sherry L. Reed, 66, of 101 Flat Rock Road, passed away Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, with her loving family at her side.
Sherry was born on May 6, 1955 in Canton, the daughter of the late Almond W. and Shirley (Bice) Gordon and attended Madrid-Waddington Central School. Sherry was a devoted wife and mother and worked for a time at Key Bank and PACES. She also was a volunteer driver for St. Lawrence County for several years.
Throughout her life, Sherry enjoyed crafting, playing bingo, traveling, camping, and sitting around the campfire. More recently, she cherished the time she was able to spend with her family – especially her grandchildren.
Sherry is survived by her devoted and loving husband and companion of over 30 years, Ed; her daughters, Sarah and Daniel Simmons of Potsdam; Wendy and William Briggs of Potsdam; Angela Rafferty of Colorado; Erica and Benjamin Helms of South Carolina; and Arin Reed of Colorado; 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Trudy and William Exelby of Roxboro, North Carolina, Susan Rombough of Hahira, Georgia, Tammie and James Higgins of Canton, and Valerie and Chester Ward of Watertown; her brothers, Timothy and Melissa Gordon of Black Lake, and Randy Gordon of Dayton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Amy Moulder in 2017; a great granddaughter, an infant sister, Alice; and two brothers, Almond Jr. and Terry Gordon.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call Tuesday 3-5:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flower those wishing may consider planting a tree in her honor or memorial donations to the West Potsdam Fire and First Responders or Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.