WEST STOCKHOLM - Sherwood J. Smith, 87, a resident of Feral Bridge Road, passed away Tuesday evening, February 9, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Among his survivors are his wife, Janice and daughters, Freilin and Merilee.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends are encouraged to share memories online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date.
