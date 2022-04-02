Sherwood R. Zehr

Sherwood passed peacefully Tuesday evening at his home in Black River with family present.
He is survived by his wife Linda and daughter Stephanie (Shannon Gordon).
Also surviving are children from his first marriage: Malinda (Joseph) Zehr, Marcia (David) Roes, Marilyn (Wilfred) Mayer, Marjorie (Gary) Roes, Melody (Peter) Monnat, David (Josephine) Zehr, Melissa (Roderick) Bush, Dean Zehr, Matie Zehr (John Farney), Myra Fulin, Dane Zehr and Dewey Zehr, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister, Rachel Widrick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kirschnerville Mennonite Cemetery c/o Andrew Zehr, Jr. PO Box 253, Croghan, NY 13327, in Sherwood’s name.
April 7, 2022 at 4:00PM at the Naumburg Mennonite Fellowship Hall, there will be a Celebration of Life for anyone who would like to attend in memory of Sherwood. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
