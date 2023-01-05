Lyons Falls- Shirley A. Bush, 89, formerly of Cherry St., widow of Lester C., passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the extended care facility of Lewis County Health System.
Shirley was born in Chaumont, NY (Jefferson County), on March 12, 1933, a daughter of Richard and Florence Cottrel Staie. She grew up in Evans Mills, receiving her education and graduating from Evans Mills High School, with the Class of 1950. On November 27, 1954, Shirley was united in marriage with Lester C. Bush, at St. Mary’s Church of Evans Mills. Thereafter the couple resided in the Evans Mills area, before moving to Martinsburg and then to Cherry St. in Lyons Falls, in 1978.
Shirley greatly cherished her role as a loving wife and mother to her seven children. She is survived by five sons, Brian (Ann) Bush, Turin, Bruce (Renee) Bush, Lyons Falls, Craig (Levina) Bush, Ringgold, GA, Larry (Diana) Bush, Denver, COL and Scott (Lynn Wendel) Bush, Turin; one daughter, Linda Thomas and fiancée Scott Smith, Ganesvoort, NY; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Lester, a retired mechanic, on July 13, 2009 and by a son, Chris J. Bush, in 1994 and by a son in law; Edward Thomas in 2009.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Turin Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville, NY
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.