MASSENA: Shirley A. Parrott, age 83 of Massena, passed away Thursday morning, May 6th, 2021 after a short illness.
Shirley was born in Massena, on March 3rd, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, mother Irene (Fregoe) Langlois, and father Milton Langlois. Shirley is survived by her sister, Marilyn Ferland; and children, Mark L. Parrott, Michael J. Parrott and Kathleen A. Parrott.
Shirley and high school sweetheart Ron were married on August 31st, 1957. They spent a short time living in Rochester NY, and eventually settled in the North Country, moving back to Massena. After raising her family, she worked at ALCOA until her retirement in 1996.
She spent her retirement years between Massena, and Venice, Fl. Shirley enjoyed golf, travel, crafting and sewing and creating a loving and welcoming home. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Shirley, will truly miss her.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged in Shirley’s memory to Trinity Catholic School; 188 Main Street, Massena, New York 13662.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Friday May 14th, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Massena, with burial to be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Friends and family may be received on Thursday May 13th, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Face coverings and social distancing will be practiced.
Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
