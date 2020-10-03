Shirley A Warden, age 78, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. Shirley was born January 16, 1942.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.garnerfh.com for the Warden family. Arrangements are incomplete with the Garner Funeral Service. A full obituary will follow soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.