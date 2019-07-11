EDWARDS - A graveside service for Shirley A. Wood, 87, of Gloucester, Virginia, and formerly from Edwards, will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Gates Cemetery in South Edwards.
Mrs. Wood died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Brandi Williams and family and under the care of Riverside Walter Reed Hospice Program.
Born March 2, 1932 she was the daughter of the late S. Lester and Ethel (Lennox) Kerr. Shirley was married to John A. Wood on September 14, 1951. John passed away on May 30, 2013. They were married for over 61 years and had seven children.
Shirley graduated from Edwards Central School in 1949. After graduation she went to Utica to become a licensed hairdresser. She ran her own Beauty Shop for a short time at her parent’s house until she was married.
She was a Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Stars in Edwards. Shirley also was one of the founding members of the Edwards Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary serving as President when it was first organized. Shirley dedicated her life to raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Wood is survived by five sons, Brent and Margo, of Young Harris, Georgia, Craig and Karen of Hermon, Tom and Judy, of Gouverneur, Mitch and April, of Gloucester, Virginia, and Lance and Lisa, of Danielson, Connecticut, two daughters, Becky and Kevin Stockwell, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin and Brandi Williams, of Gloucester, Virginia. She also has 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren, 1 great-great grand-daughter and 2 step-great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and a sister Lynne Denney.
Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Edwards Fire Department Auxiliary.
