LOWVILLE - Shirley Ann Schloop, 84, died Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.
Mrs. Schloop was born on February 2, 1936 in Clarks Summit, PA, is the daughter of the late D. Byron and Elizabeth (White) Richards. As a young child her family moved from Clarks Summit to Rome, NY (Rome Air Base) and later moved to Lowville. Shirley graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1953. After graduation she worked for Teeter Chevrolet as a book keeper. She was united in marriage to Robert W. Schloop on October 2, 1954 at Lowville Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas J. Williams officiating. Shirley and Robert made their home in Watertown for over 30 years. Robert died on September 20, 2004.
She is survived by her two sons and three daughters-in-law, Richard W. (Marjorie Falter) Schloop of Watertown; Thomas A. (Chris) Schloop of Adams Center; Robin Schloop of Watertown; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Richards and Ethel Richards of Lowville; her Schloop family, Mary and Ray Rhubart; Donna and Michael Powlin; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Gary R. Schloop, her great grandson, Chase, her brothers, Ronald E. and David B. Richards, Jr., her brother-in-law, Frederick B. (Rebecca) Schloop, Jr.
Shirley was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church and a past member of Glenfield United Methodist Church, she was a integral part of the bible worship at Brookside Senior Living Community where she had resided. She enjoyed reading and traveling.
The funeral will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sundquist Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. David Herrmann, Pastor of the Lowville United Methodist Church, officiating. The family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon at the Lowville United Methodist Church following the services.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 8th from 4 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in Brantingham Cemetery. Memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to: Lowville United Methodist Church Booster Club, 7618 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. A sympathy note may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
