Shirley B. Goodwin, 93, Watertown, wife of Carlton Goodwin, passed away Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home.
The funeral will be for the convenience of the family at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with burial in Brookside Cemetery. A Memorial service and reception will be held at a later day and time to be announced at Trinity Episcopal Church, Sherman St., Watertown.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Carlton; her daughter Susan K. Goodwin, Rochester; her son Robert L. Goodwin, Henderson; four grandchildren Robert L. (Katie) Goodwin Jr., Elizabeth “Beth” Goodwin Williams (Derek Lane), Hannah K. Goodwin and Joshua C. Goodwin; three great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Shirley was born in Watertown on September 10th, 1926 a daughter to Lyle C. and Jessie Simser Borland. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1944. She married Carlton A. Goodwin of Levant, ME, June 28th, 1947 at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Shirley was employed at the Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) Exchange office, the Agricultural Insurance Co. and was the church secretary at Trinity Episcopal for 20 years retiring in 1988.
She was active for over 50 years in city bowling leagues and was a member of the Women’s National 600 bowling club.
Shirley was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she was a member of the church choir for 19 years. She actively assisted her husband Carlton when he built their home. She enjoyed being outdoors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman St., Watertown, NY 13601.
