Shirley B. Layo, 91, formerly of Gouverneur, NY and most recently of Cicero, NY, passed away on Thursday, March 18th.
She was predeceased by 3 brothers, George, Donald and Lester Bayne.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Stan; five children, Michael (Ann) Maroun, Marie (John) Maroun-Smith, Nancy Maroun, Lorilyn (James) Brown and Patti Layo; grandchildren, Meredith, Shelby, Tenille, Sophia, Marin, Maxwell, Maci, Zachary, Ashley, Damon and a number of great-grandchildren.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to a charity of your choice.
