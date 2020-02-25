Shirley C. Snyder, 90, Watertown passed away Sunday, February 16th, at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown.
She was born in Watertown NY on April 2, 1929 the daughter of Frank and Dorothy Harten Sherbino.
Shirley is survived by her son Frank Snyder, his wife Kathy of NC and their children Christopher, Benjamin, Rae Anne, and Alexander; her daughter Katherine Rebello of NC and her children Joseph, Michael, Kimberley, and David; a granddaughter Amy (Joan Sharland), 2 sisters, Jean A Bodway, Janet M Washburn, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Earl and a daughter Joan “Peachy” Sharland.
She worked at the Pepsi bottling plant on Washington St. and The House of the Good Samaritan, now known as Samaritan Medical Center, where she also volunteered. She also worked at the Acme/Crosby grocery store in the deli-bakery department located in the Washington Street Plaza.
Shirley enjoyed spending summers on Grindstone Island as a child, motorcycle trips with her husband Earl on their Harley Davidsons, and working outdoors taking care of her lawns and gardening. She loved being the family historian collecting and organizing many family photographs and articles. Shirley devoted her life to taking care of friends and family and was definitely a care giver to all who knew her and spent time with her.
A private graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
