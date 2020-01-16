Shirley E. Pitcher,, 73, of Dexter and formerly of Clayton passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She was born in Alexandria Bay on January 17, 1946, daughter of the late Murray and Hilda (Cheever) Reinman and she graduated from Clayton High School. She married Ernie G. Pitcher in Dexter.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, and taking care of her family’s animals. Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren, who she dearly loved.
Along with her husband, Ernie, Shirley is survived by her three children, Jeffrey Bechaz and wife Melinda, Tami Hartz and husband Richard, and Melissa Tinney, all of Clayton; two step daughters, Tonya Pitcher and Shawna Pitcher, both of Pulaski; three grandchildren, Miranda Nelson and husband Scott, Joanne Atkinson and husband Kyle, and Alexi Hartz; three step grandchildren, Samantha and Matthew Nutting and Emily Pitcher; brother, James Reinman and wife Glorian, Clayton; two aunts, one uncle, two nieces, one nephew, and several cousins.
Services will be at her family’s convenience and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s name may be made to the Brownville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 264, Brownville, NY 13615. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
