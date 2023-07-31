Hasseler, Shirley I.Brostrom born to Martin and Irerne Brostrom in Jamestown, NY. She graduated from Jamestown HS 6/1954 while working at the Public Library. Then was employed by the Gas Co. one year. Attended Keuka College on the beautiful Finger Lakes. Transferred to West Liberty College to complete her Dental Hygiene B.S. Her dream of living in California came true as she took the train to San Francisco, passed her CA Dental Hygiene Boards, securing a position with the Pasadena Unified School District for Fall 1961. That summer she met Warren J Hasseler(of Adams Center, NY) at Cortland State. They quickly fell in love. However Shirley left 9/61 for Pasadena. Warren flew to Pasadena for Christmas Vacation, proposed, enjoyed the Rose Bowl Game and after 2 weeks returned to his NY teaching position. Summer of 1962 Shirley drove, alone back to NY. They were married 12-29-62 in the First Methodist Church of Jamestown and left for CA 1-10-63 where Warren had secured a teaching and football coaching position with the PUSD towing a Uhaul trailer.Soon purchased a home in Monrovia, CA where they lived 58 years.They RV’d from 1972 - 2002 with their two sons visiting many National Parks. Shirley was small and petite, (wore her wedding dress to celebrate their 50th Anniversary), but enjoyed many talents.She loved her gardens of flowers and fruit trees.She knit dresses, sweaters and sewed suits.She learned to be an excellent skier visiting many top resorts in Western USA and Canada with Warren. She also was a golfer, playing Resorts in Hawaii many times. After Warren retired in 1993 they traveled the world. She practiced dental hygiene from 1961 - 2003, was an active member of The CA Society of Dental Hygienists and the Association of University Women. She is survived by Warren, son Larry (Susan) of Carson City, NV, son Scott (Sukanya) and grandaughter, Emmeline Elizabeth of Glendora,CA.
Shirley I.Brostrom Hasseler
January 4, 1936 - July 12, 2023
