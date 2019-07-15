Calling hours for Shirley J. Allison will be held 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home in Potsdam. There will be a short service afterward. Shirley passed away Friday evening (July 12, 2019) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her daughters by her side.
Shirley is survived by twin daughters Jeanne (Lyle) Montgomery from East Lansing, MI and Janet (Robert) Myers of Deland, FL, Nina (Michael) Nuwer of Norwood and Lisa (Ralph Margerum) Allison of
Willards, MD; a brother Oliver Cox Jr. of Houston and sisters Nina Ray of Norman, OK and LaVeda Aab of Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren Cindy Coye, Kristin Meissner, Allison Leroux, Carly Draper, and Jessica Nuwer; and 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Thelbert H. Allison, and 4 brothers.
Shirley was born on January 29, 1932 to the late Oliver and Lena (Dorsey) Cox in Howe, Oklahoma. She graduated as valedictorian from Howe High School and went on to college for a year before marrying Thelbert “Bud” Allison in 1951. In 1971 they moved to Potsdam for her husband’s military career, and retired here. She was a homemaker for many years and worked for R & R Gun Shop in Colton for 10 years.
She was a member of the Emanuel Baptist Church in Potsdam, secretary and member of Coffee Cup Bowling League, and a league player for Meadowbrook Golf Club. She enjoyed reading, playing golf, bowling, needlework, sewing, solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles and cooking. She was well-loved in the community for her kindness, generosity and friendliness. Memorial contributions can be made to Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation; 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Potsdam Public Library; 2 Park Street -1; Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at www.garnerfh.com.
