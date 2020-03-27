HOGANSBURG – Shirley J. Gorrow, 80, of 1431 State Route 37, entered into eternal rest early Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Cherie and Christopher Jock after a brief illness.
Shirley was born February 25, 1940 in Fort Covington, the daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Bowen) Mainville. She was a graduate of Salmon River Central School. On February 20, 1960, she married Warren Gorrow at St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church with Father Burns, officiating. Warren predeceased her on May 27, 2011.
Shirley was a teacher’s aide at St. Regis Mohawk School for many years, retiring in 1995. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church and a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens. She had a great love for playing Scrabble, watching Jeopardy, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and shopping. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.
She is survived by her loving children, Craig and Debbie Gorrow and Christopher Gorrow, all of Hogansburg and Cherie and Christopher Jock of Bombay; her grandchildren, Sara, Jessee, Brandon, Clark Hunter, Zachary, and Ciera; 6 great grandchildren, and many step-grand and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Joyce Latulipe of Fort Covington and Julie and Joe Chontosh of Massena; her sisters-in-law, Brenda Mainville and Shirley Mainville and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was tragically predeceased by her son, Clark; her sister, Joan-Ann Vincellette; and her brothers, Philip and James Mainville; and her brother-in-law, Albert Latulipe.
Due to the current health restrictions in place with COVID-19, all services will be held privately. She will be laid to rest with her husband and son in a private ceremony at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bombay. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s of the Fort, followed by a celebration of life and memorial meal when the restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to shared condolences and memories at www.donaldsonfh.com.
