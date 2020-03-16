Lowville- Shirley J. Meekins, 93, widow of Rev. Luther M. Meekins, Jr., and a former longtime resident of Woodgate Drive, Boonville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Several years ago, Mrs. Meekins moved to Lowville, where she had resided on Eugene St. prior to entering Lewis County Extended Care Facility, Lowville.
Shirley was born in Lowville, on October 22, 1926, a daughter of Faye and Louise Wilcox Loomis. She grew up in the Lyons Falls area where she graduated from Lyons Falls High School. Shirley was united in marriage with Chester Dean, in Lyons Falls. Mr. Dean died in combat, on June 8, 1944, while serving in the U.S. Army, in World War II.
On April 2, 1950, Shirley was united in marriage with Rev. Luther M. Meekins, at the Congregational Church, Port Leyden. Thereafter the couple lived in Port Leyden, for several years before relocating to Ava and finally, Boonville, in 1967. For several years Mrs. Meekins was employed as a telephone operator for General Telephone Co. of Boonville. Rev. Meekins, a retired educator and minister at several churches in the Boonville area, passed away on June 8, 2005.
Mrs. Meekins was a member of The First Baptist Church of Boonville.
She was a faithful partner in the ministry with her husband, for many years. Her family and her Christian Faith were the focus of her life.
She is survived by two sons and daughters in law, Robert C. Meekins and Judy, Lowville, Timothy J. Meekins and Lisa, Whitesboro; six daughters and four sons in law, Nancy M. Engle and husband, Gary, Lowville, Peggy M. Bissell, Fl., Barbara L. Myers and husband, Skip, Fl., Donna B. Morse, Florida, Beverly E. Swiernik and Tom, Martinsburg and Christine D. Swiernik and Todd, FL., fourteen grandchildren and
fourteen great grandchildren; one sister in law, Carol Loomis and several nieces and nephews. The last of her siblings, Shirley was predeceased by four brothers; Eldon and Francis who both died during active U.S. Army service during WWII and Gifford Douglas and Kayden. She was also predeceased by one grandson and one great grandson.
Private services will be on Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. There are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Port Leyden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowville Baptist Church State St. Lowville, NY 13367 or to the First Baptist Church of Boonville, 325 Post St. Boonville, NY 13309.
